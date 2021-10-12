MPs Fine Petroleum CS Munyes Sh500,000 for Snubbing Summons on Fuel Prices

Petroleum Cabinet Secretary John Munyes has been fined Sh500,000 by a National Assembly committee for snubbing its summons.

Munyes had been summoned to appear before the Committee on Finance to explain the recent hike in fuel prices.

He, however, wrote a letter to the committee chaired by Homa Bay Woman Representative Gladys Wanga indicating that he was in South Sudan for official duties.

While fining the minister, Wanga said the committee’s report will also show that Munyes has been uncooperative.

Read: Energy CS Keter Declines to Appear Before Senate in Fuel Prices Probe

Fuel prices hit a historic high in the September review.

The removal of fuel subsidy on September 14 was attributed to the increase.

Following the changes, a litre of super petrol, diesel and kerosene is now retailing at Sh134.72, Sh115.60 and Sh110.82 respectively in Nairobi.

Also Read: Prices Should Be Lowered Immediately – Raila Breaks Silence On Fuel Prices

The hike sparked outrage from various quarters forcing the Finance and National Planning Committee to open a probe into the matter.

So far, the committee has held face-to-face meetings with 10 stakeholders including the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA), the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), Treasury and the Ministry of Petroleum as well as receiving written submissions.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...