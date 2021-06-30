EPRA Exposes Petrol Stations Found Selling Adulterated Fuel

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has exposed petrol stations found selling adulterated fuel in various parts of the country in contravention of the law.

In a list published on leading local dailies on Wednesday, EPRA also named petrol stations found selling export bound motor fuels in the local market.

The 11 petrol stations were flagged during a crackdown conducted between April and June 2021.

During the period, the authority said, a total of 5,598 tests were conducted at 1,237 petroleum sites.

From the sites, 99.11 percent of the sites were found to be compliant.

“However, tests from the eleven (11) sites turned out to be non-compliant,” the notice reads.

The non-compliant petrol stations were found in the following counties: Nairobi, Marsabit, Meru, Trans Nzoia, Homabay, West Pokot, Migori, Nakuru, Kilifi and Lamu.

In some of the stations, EPRA said it had detected Kerosene marker dilution.

Others were found to be offering for sale Diesel or Petrol containing high sulphur content which has a negative impact on the effectiveness of emission control systems.

Other stations were found selling Super Petrol and Diesel meant for export.

Two of the stations in Nairobi and Marsabit were fined up to Ksh769,342 in taxes and penalties before the dealers were allowed to reopen.

The rest remain closed.

“The Authority calls on members of the public to report suspected cases of petroleum fuels adulteration or export dumping through the hotline number (0709 336 000) as well as use the Authority’s USSD code (*363#) and SMS service code (40850),” said EPRA.

Below is the list of the 11 stations exposed by EPRA.

1. Be Energy Racecourse Service Station – Nairobi

2. Zeemax Energy Service Station – Marsabit

3.Mishemishe Filling Station – Meru

4.Shukran Filling Station – Trans Nzoia

5. Nyakawili Filling Station – Homabay

6. OLA Energy Kapenguria Service Station – West Pokot

7. Gen Eighteen Fourty Filling – Migori

8. Philip Waweru Mwangi Filling Station – Nakuru

9. Test Report- Tezo Filling Station – Kilifi

10. Sifa Petroleum Filling Station – Meru

11. Catasteph Filling Station – Lamu

