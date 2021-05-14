Petrol Prices Increase By Sh3.56 as Kerosene, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has reviewed fuel prices for the period starting May 15 to June 14.

In this month’s review, EPRA increased Petrol prices by Sh3.56 but retained the April prices for Diesel and Kerosene.

Petrol will starting midnight retail at Sh126.37, Diesel at Sh107.66 and Kerosene at Sh97.85 in Nairobi.

In Mombasa, Petrol will go for Sh123.95, Diesel at Sh105.27 and Kerosene at Sh95.46.

Nakuru residents will buy Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene at Sh125.98, Sh107.55 and Sh97.76, respectively.

Those in Eldoret will part with Sh126.90, Sh108.46 and Sh98.68 for Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene, respectively.

In a statement, energy regulatory body explained that the average landing cost of imported Super Petrol decreased by 0.57 percent from $491.50 per cubic metre in March 2021 to $488.69 per cubic metre in April 2021.

Diesel decreased by 1.03 percent from $444.17 per cubic metre to $439.60 per cubic metre. Kerosene increased from 2.01 percent per cubic metre to $430.40 per cubic metre.

“The prices are inclusive of the 8% Value Added Tax (VAT) in line with the provisions of the Finance Act 2018, the Tax Laws (Amendment) Act 2020 and the revised rates for excise duty adjusted for inflation as per Legal Notice No. 194 of 2020,” said EPRA.

