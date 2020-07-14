Pain at The Pump As Petrol, Diesel Prices Shoot By Ksh11, Ksh17 Respectively

The price of Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene will increase by KSh11.38, KSh17.30 and KSh2.98 per litre respectively as from July 15.

Super Petrol will now retail at Ksh100.48 in Nairobi, Diesel at Ksh91.87 and Kerosene at Ksh65.45. In Mombasa, the prices will be relatively lower at Ksh98.11 for Super Petrol, Ksh89.50 for Diesel and Ksh63.09 for Kerosene.

This is according to new prices announced by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA), which has announced a new levy on fuel.

“The prices are inclusive of the revised rates for Petroleum Development Levy on Super Petrol and Diesel as per Legal Notice No. 124 of 10th July 2020 and 8% Value Added Tax (VAT) in line with the provisions of the Finance Act 2018 and the Tax Laws (Amendment) Act 2020,” said EPRA in a statement.

The changes in this month’s prices are as a result of the average landed cost of imported Super Petrol increasing by 12.64% from US$ 248.21 per cubic metre in May 2020 to US$ 279.58 per cubic metre in June 2020 and Diesel increasing by 32.16% from US$ 228.62 per cubic metre to US$ 302.15 per cubic metre.

In the period under review, there was no Kerosene discharged at the Port of Mombasa. Accordingly, the prevailing Kerosene price has been maintained but adjusted for the under recovery of Value Added Tax by Oil Marketing Companies that occurred in the previous pricing cycle.

EPRA says that the Free On board (FOB) price of Murban crude oil lifted in June 2020 was posted at US$ 36.34 per barrel, an increase of 54.51% from US$ 23.52 per barrel in May 2020.

Over the same period, the mean monthly US Dollar to Kenya Shilling exchange rate appreciated by 0.16% from KSh106.65 per US$ in May 2020 to KSh106.48 per US$ in June 2020.

