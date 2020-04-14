Super Petrol Now Cheaper Than Diesel In April Fuel Prices Review

Even as the country grapples with the novel COVID-19, Kenyans can now rest easy after fuel prices dropped significantly.

In the latest Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) review, super petrol, diesel and kerosene have dropped by Sh18, Sh4 and Sh18 respectively.

Starting Wednesday, super petrol will retail at Kshs.92.87, diesel at Sh97.56 while kerosene will sell at Sh77.28 down from Sh95.49 .

“The changes in in this month’s prices are as a consequence of the average landed cost of imported super petrol decreasing by 34.61% from US$472.59 per cubic metre in February to US$309.03 per cubic metre in March,” the statement read in part.

Further EPRA noted, diesel decreased by 9.89% from US$480.21 per cubic metre to US$432.70 per cubic metre. Kerosene on the other hand decreased by 37.70% from US$421.24 per cubic metre to US$262.44 per cubic metre.

In Mombasa, Kenyans will part with Sh90.40 for Super Petrol, Sh95.09 for diesel and Sh74.82 for Kerosene per litre.

Motorists in Kisumu, super petrol will retail at Sh93.67, diesel at Sh98.49 and kerosene at Sh78.27 per litre.

In March, prices for super petrol, diesel and kerosene decreased by Sh2.00, Sh2.80 and Sh7.23 per litre respectively.

Then, EPRA noted, the reduction in prices was as a result of a drop in the landed cost.

For example, the average landed costs of Super Petrol decreased by 3.44% from USD489.44 per cubic meter in January 2020 to USD472.59 per cubic meter in February 2020.

The price of diesel decreased by 5.27% from USD506 per cubic meter to USD480.21 per cubic meter over the same period.

Kerosene prices decreased by 14.96% from USD459.32 per cubic meter to USD421.24 per cubic meter.

