Petrol, Diesel, Kerosene Prices Drop In Latest Review

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority has today announced a reduction in wholesale and retail prices of petroleum products effective November 15th and valid until December 14th, 2020.

The Regulator said it had taken into account the weighted average cost of imported refined petroleum products to effect the changes.

“Taking into account the weighted average cost of imported refined products, the changes in the maximum allowed petroleum pump prices in Nairobi are as follows; Super petrol, Diesel and Kerosene decrease by Sh1.42 per litre, Sh2.21 per litre and Sh2.10 per litre respectively.” EPRA said in a press release.

In Nairobi the retail price for Super petrol will be Sh105.85, while diesel will retail at Sh90.70 and Kerosene at Sh81.63. The costs in Mombasa will be Sh103.85 for Super petrol, Sh88.31 for diesel and Sh81.63 for Kerosene.

In its press release, EPRA said that the costs are inclusive of the 8 percent Value Added Tax in line with the provisions of the Finance Act,2018.

“The changes in this month’s price is due to the average landed cost of the Super Petrol decreasing by Sh4.45 percent from $331.37 per cubic metre in September 2020 to $316.64 per cubic metre in October 2020; Diesel decreased by 7.42 percent from $311.99 per cubic metre to $288.83 per cubic metre and Kerosene decreasing by Sh7.42 from $282 per cubic metre to $261.17 per cubic metre.” EPRA said.

