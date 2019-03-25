Petitioner Wants Removal Motion Against 4 Supreme Court Judges Withdrawn

Mohammed Mohamud Sheikh, one of the petitioners who filed a petition to the Judicial service commission to have four Supreme court removed has filed an application to withdraw.

The petitioner among others filed the petition on March 13 for the removal of Justices Mohammed Ibrahim, Jackton Ojwang, Smokin Wanjala and Njoki Ndung’u .

In the petition which has since been served to the judges for reply, the petitioners accused of violating the Constitution during the Wajir gubernatorial petition.

In the application Sheikh said that he wished to withdraw the petition voluntarily and with no condition.

The petitioner prays for the withdrawal of the petition dated 13th March, 2019 and disregard of the averments therein, “states Sheikh.

The other petitioners are however not listed in the application to withdraw so the judges would still be required to respond as the withdrawal of one petitioner does not amount to dismissal.

“The petition was considered and the Commission directed that the same be served upon the named judges. They were given 14 days to respond to the issues raised therein,” it said.

Judges have recently been under siege with Supreme court Judge Jacktone Ojwang facing removal if the tribunal set by the president adopts the recommendations by the JSC that he was compromised while delivering a ruling in the Sony Sugar belt case.

