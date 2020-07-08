Petitioner Wants Moses Kuria Declared Unfit To Hold Office For Irregularly Awarding Tenders To Relatives

A Kiambu resident wants Gatundu South member of parliament (MP) Moses Kuria declared unfit to hold public office.

In a petition filed in court on Wednesday, Elijah Gicharu Kimani cited nepotism, abuse of office and conflict of interest in awarding CDF tenders as some of the reasons why the legislator is unfit to unfit to hold office.

According to Mr Kimani, the lawmaker has irregularly awarded tenders amounting to Sh170,878,413.

The court papers show that Kuria awarded a Sh32,531,540 tender in six schools to Finishline Construction Ltd, a company whose director is the respondent’s brother, Aloise Kinyanjui Kuria.

Another tender worth Sh15,761,445 in three schools was awarded to Mwaura Timber Yard Ltd. The director is Charles Regeru Nguru, another one of Kuria’s brothers.

In his petition, Kimani alleges that some two other brothers of the vocal lawmaker; John Nome Kuria and James Koigi Kuria, directors of Supreme General Traders Ltd were awarded contracts worth Sh5,808,468 in Mutungu Secondary School.

Further, the court papers indicate that contracts worth Sh10,267,955 in two schools were awarded to Lujatech Enterprises Ltd. The company directors are Charles Regeru Nguru (brother), Jane Muthoni Regeru (Sister-in-Law), Lucy Wambui Regeru (niece) and Teresia Mwihaki Regeru (niece) of Kuria.

Again, the MP is accused of awarding a company, Numerical Strength Ltd, owned by his brother John Ngige Kuria a Sh31,525,120 tender in two schools.

The respondent’s sister Jane Wambui Kuria is also said to have received contracts worth Sh9,814,240 in two schools through her company Kiki Holdings Ltd.

Mr Kimani also revealed that the legislator’s nephew known as Stanley Kuria Ngugi, received Sh14,792,825 in contracts awarded to Kurstan Builders Ltd for three schools.

The petitioner avers that the respondent influenced the awarding of the tenders, adding that some of the companies mentioned were created for the sole purpose of doing business with the interested party with the latter’s support.

“We presented a petition to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission asking for investigations into the acts of the Respondent and the interested Party. I verily believe the respondent, by his conduct as set out above is not fit to hold a public office,” the petitioner said.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu