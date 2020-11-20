Petitioner Files To Liquidate Al Jazeera Channel Limited In Kenya

A petitioner, Kinyua John, has moved to court to have Al Jazeera Channel Limited liquidated.

According to a public notice in our possession, the liquidation petition will be heard on December 17, 2020 at the Milimani Law Courts.

“Notice is hereby given that a petition for the liquidation of the above-named company (Al Jazeera Channel Limited) by Kinyua John in the High Court was on the 14th day of September 2020 presented to the said Court by the firm of Coulson Harney LLP. Any persons desirous to support or oppose the making of an order of liquidation may appear at the time of hearing in person or by advocate,” the notice read in part.

According to sources, the company is being liquidated since it has not been able to transact any business since it was incorporated.

Al Jazeera is a Qatari state-owned news channel owned by the Al Jazeera Media Network, headquartered in Doha, Qatar. It is the first English-language news channel to be headquartered in the Middle East. Instead of being run centrally, news management rotates between broadcasting centers in Doha and London.

Al Jazeera’s pursuit of a Nairobi base emerged when Chinese stations like China Central Television (CCTV), were also establishing a presence in East Africa. Al Jazeera was expected to set up its regional corporate office as well as studios, news rooms and broadcast in Kenya.

The establishment of Al Jazeera Kiswahili would have increased the number of the Qatar State-owned broadcaster’s networks, which include English and Arabic channels.

The broadcast house currently operates six international channels in six languages: Chinese, English, French, Spanish, Russian and Arabic.

