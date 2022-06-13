Petitioner Claims Sakaja’s Degree Printed on May 29 at 10 pm

A complainant on Monday told the IEBC that Nairobi governor aspirant Johnson Sakaja’s degree was printed on Sunday, May 29 this year.

Wahome in his supporting affidavit told the IEBC Disputes Resolution Committee that the degree certificate was printed on the said date at 10 pm.

The complainant stated that information technology (IT) forensic investigation can confirm the same.

He told the committee that the university had discontinued the degree course in 2015, a year before Sakaja was supposed to graduate.

He goes on to say that between 2012 and 2016 when Sakaja claimed to be studying, he only visited Uganda once, on October 17, 2014.

Wahome submitted that the Teams University graduation booklet dated October 26, 2016, showed that just six students graduated from the class Sakaja claims to have graduated with.

“I’m aware that none of the six people who graduated from Team University on 21st October 2016 ever heard or saw the 1st respondent as their classmate either in their class physically or virtually,” he said, adding that the degree of Bachelor of Science in Management (External) was non-existent.

Sakaja’s assertions that he is a graduate of the University of Nairobi, according to Wahome, are incorrect.

Wahome claimed his follow-up at the institution turned up no evidence that Sakaja had graduated from the university.

He mentions a situation when Sakaja’s supposed academic credentials from Uganda’s St Lawrence University (SLAU) were questioned.

He stated that the university denied ever conferring a degree to the Nairobi senator.

According to Wahome’s declaration, the University of Nairobi responded to Kenya’s High Commission in Kampala on June 8, 2022, claiming that Sakaja had never been a student at the university during its 12-year history.

Wahome and three other complainants have petitioned the IEBC to have Sakaja’s clearance to run for governor of Nairobi revoked.

The committee’s hearings will commence on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

Meanwhile, Sakaja maintains that his Team University diploma is legit.

The complainants, he claimed, left his name off the graduation list.

