Petition Seeking To Stop ODM Party NDC Dismissed

Political Parties Dispute Tribunal (PPDT) has dismissed a petition seeking to stop ODM’s National Delegates Convention (NDC).

The NDC is scheduled for February 25 and 26.

In a ruling delivered on Wednesday, the tribunal said the suit filed by John Nchebere and 15 other party members, was premature.

“We note that this dispute pitted members of the same political party. In the interest of fostering party cohesion and encouraging the parties to attempt internal dispute settlement, we will not award costs,” read the ruling.

“The respondents’ preliminary objections is upheld, the complaint is struck out, there are no orders as to costs.”

This was after businessman Jimi Wanjigi who is seeking the ODM presidential ticket was locked out of the convention.

According to the party, the “fixer” is not a party delegate hence cannot attend the two-day event.

But according to the presidential hopeful, his party leader Raila Odinga was to blame for his woes.

Wanjigi was on Monday given by the DCI 72 hours to surrender 11 illegal firearms and 485 rounds of ammunition, failure to which he will be arrested.

The ODM life member told reporters on Tuesday that the summons were meant to derail his ambitions for the country’s top seat.

He accused Raila of working with President Uhuru Kenyatta to intimidate him.

“Mr Odinga is in cahoots with President Kenyatta and they want to stop my presidential bid by whatever means,” said Wanjigi.

Wanjigi intimated that the Orange party expunged his name from the list of delegates last year, but maintained that that will not stop him from fighting for equality within the outfit.

He alleged that a number of ODM branch officials allied to him had been barred from attending the party NDC.

While accusing Odinga of betrayal, Wanjigi insisted that he will attend the meeting if it goes on as scheduled.

“What they are doing to me now is what Raila Odinga and I went through when they raided my home at Muthaiga 44 in 2017. It’s strange that Raila and his new cohort who are now partially in government are using the same tactics. Really, if ODM has learnt the bad manners using investigative agencies to silence reason as he is doing now what will happen should he ascend to power?” he posed.

“My only request to my beloved party is open the space for democracy. Open the door!”

He asked the party to postpone the NDC to pave way for a more inclusive nomination process.

