Petition To Oust Musalia Mudavadi As ANC Leader Filed

Angela Gathoni, a member of the Amani National Congress (ANC) party has petitioned to the Registrar of political parties Anne Nderitu to have Musalia Mudavadi among other leaders ousted.

Gathoni who is also the party’s youth leader wants the National Executive Council (NEC) and other party organs declared vacant for fresh elections to be conducted.

According to a local blog, the petitioner cites that the said leaders are in the office illegally following the expiration of their term.

“You declare that currently, the party NEC is not properly constituted and there are vacancies in the NEC and all other party organs in view of the fact that the party has been unable to plan, organise and conduct party elections at all levels within the time stipulated in its constitution,” reads the petition filed.

Further, it states, “That you order the party to conduct elections for all the party offices in strict conformity with the party constitution, Political Parties Act, the Constitution and the party’s election rules and procedures as soon as it is practically possible.”

Gathoni also indicated that the party’s committee lacked ethnic diversity since the majority of its leaders are from one ethnicity.

Last week, Nominated Member of Parliament (MP) Godfrey Osotsi had hinted that Mudavadi was facing an ouster as (ANC) boss since his term expired on Monday, June 15, 2020.

Osotsi demanded that the party conducts elections from the grassroots to get new leaders adding that he was among the founder members of ANC with the constitution requiring elections after every five years.

"I do not need to plan to take over the party because I am the founder and I have all the documents. The best thing is to prepare an election timetable within the party's constitution," Osotsi said.