Petition Filed to Disqualify Wanjigi from Vying for Presidency on ODM Ticket

Businesswoman and politician Catherine Wanjiku Irungu has moved to court in an attempt to have Jimmy Wanji barred from contesting for the presidency on an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party ticket.

In a petition filed before the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal at the Milimani Law Courts, Cathy Irungu accuses the ODM party of failing to conduct an integrity probe on the wealthy businessman.

Through lawyer Edwin Saluny, the petitioner faults the ODM party for permitting a “stranger” to launch campaigns for the party’s presidential ticket, a move she says has tainted the reputation of the party.

“That the Respondent has jointly and severally joined efforts with strangers to the Party, including the Interested Party herein. with an aim of embarrassing the functioning and integrity of the party as a political party of nationwide repute.

“That the Respondent has permitted the Interested Party, who is not a member properly so-called under the Party’s laws, to capture the Party and even begin campaigns for the Party’s presidential ticket for the forthcoming General Elections,” the petition reads in part.

The petitioner further argues that by allowing Wanjigi to traverse the country to sell his 2022 candidature, the party has caused tremendous confusion among its members.

Irungu now wants ODM barred from allowing Wanjigi to continue abusing structures of the party.

“That it is in the interest of the Respondent through its Constitution as well the members thereof for this Honourable Tribunal to order that the Respondent be stopped from permitting strangers to form opinions and run with the Party’s agenda pending the hearing and determination of this suit.

“That it is also imperative that the Respondent be stopped from further plunging the membership into confusion by misapplying the Constitution thereof, and permitting strangers to abuse the structures of the Party, and especially the sacrosanct pillar of ethics and integrity,” the petition reads.

The petitioner wants the case certified as urgent to protect the image and reputation of the party.

Known within the political circles as the fixer, Wanjigi has positioned himself as fresh blood in the 2022 politics.

The tycoon from the vote-rich Mount Kenya region announced his bid for the presidency in June this year.

He is among ODM party members competing with party leader Raila Odinga for the Orange ticket.

