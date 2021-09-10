Petition Filed Challenging Jubilee Party’s Kiambu MCA Nomination

A petition has been filed at the Kiambu Law Courts challenging Jubilee Party’s choice of a nominated member of the county assembly.

The petitioners, Joseph Muchai and Joyce Gachie, have accused the ruling party of short-changing Serah Thuku who was apparently supposed to replace Yvonne Waweru.

Waweru resigned in January after she announced her return to ocean governance.

Waweru who was serving as a specially-elected ward representative said she going to serve the Western Indian Ocean region, a role that would not allow her to politick.

“I leave behind a record of several community initiatives in my home area in Kabete Constituency and Kiambu County at large as well as several legislative proposals and oversight interventions. I am happy to leave that legacy despite the challenges of being a woman in Kenyan politics and against the backdrop of limited financial resources. This indeed was performed to the best of my ability in view of my limited mandate as a specially-elected MCA,” she said.

Through a certificate of urgency, the petitioners claimed Thuku should have been the automatic replacement as per the party rules.

Instead, the party named Felistus Wanjiku as Waweru’s replacement.

“There has been a gross violation of the party constitution by the respondents in causing the fourth respondent (Wanjiku) to assume the office of nominated MCA in Kiambu county,” they argued.

Kiambu County Assembly speaker Stephen Ndichu, Jubilee Party and Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati have been listed as respondents.

Wanjiku took oath of office on Tuesday.

