Petition Filed Challenging Increase in Motor Vehicle Insurance Premiums

The Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) has moved to court to challenge a move by insurance providers to increase premiums.

In a petition filed at the High Court in Nairobi, the commission through lawyer Kelly Malenya, termed the new terms as discriminatory, unjustified and illegal.

“Considering the mandatory nature of motor-vehicle insurance the said actions of insurance companies are discriminatory, unjustified and illegal. The said actions also amount to a violation of consumer rights and are punitive, insensitive and oppressive,” court documents read.

KHRC wants the court to halt the changes pending hearing and determination of the case.

The petitioner argues that consumers will suffer greatly if no immediate action is taken.

“Unless the Honourable Court intervenes and halts the changes, consumers will continue to greatly suffer from the said acts of corporate impunity,” KHRC adds.

A number of insurance companies recently publicly announced an increase of up-to 50% of premiums starting the year 2022 for Motor-Vehicle Comprehensive cover.

A number of insurance companies have also announced that they will not offer a comprehensive insurance cover for motor-vehicles which are older than 12 years or with a value of less than Kshs600,000.

They want the case certified urgent.

“Unless this Application and Petition is urgently heard and the orders sought hereof granted owners of motor-vehicles, third parties and the general public will be greatly affected in terms of their economic interests and safety,” the commission argues.

The Insurance Regulatory Authority is listed as the respondent in the case and Association of Kenya Insurers as the interested party.

