Peter Tabichi Among 31 Teachers Rewarded by TSC on World Teachers’ Day

Thirty-one teachers from across the country have been recognised by the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) for their exemplary performance as the world marks Teachers’ Day.

Speaking during the celebrations held in Nairobi on Tuesday, TSC Chief Executive Officer Nancy Macharia lauded the teachers saying they had “consistently demonstrated exemplary performance in teaching, management and effective delivery of the curriculum for quality education.”

Dr. Macharia noted that the 31 teachers were selected after a meticulous process.

“I wish to state that the process of identifying the teachers to be rewarded today has been done in strict conformity to the TSC Performance Recognition, Reward and Sanction Policy Framework. All the 31 teachers will be feted based on the rewards system outlined in this TSC policy – which stresses on meritocracy and detailed due diligence in recognising staff,” she said.

She added: “I wish to state that we are not in any way suggesting that the 31 teachers are the only remarkable teachers we have in the practice. In fact, this number is just the tip of the ice berg. And we, at the TSC, will keep finding more ways to ensure all our teachers feel recognised and appreciated for their work.”

Among those honored was Peter Mokaya Tabichi, the winner of the 2019 Global Teacher Prize. Mr. Tabichi teaches at Keriko Mixed secondary school in Nakuru.

Also on the list is Eric Ademba of Asumbi Girls school who won the African Union Continental Teacher of the Year in 2019 and, Jane Kimiti of Othaya Girls secondary won the African Union Continental Teacher of the Year (2020).

The outstanding tutors, the TSC boss said, will be recommended by the Commission for recognition at various levels in line with Government Policy.

The world marks Teacher’s Day on October 5 of every year.

The day is set aside to recognize the rights and responsibilities of teachers and focuses on appreciating, assessing and improving the educators of the world.

5 October was proclaimed as World Teachers’ Day by United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in 1994.

Here is the full list of the 31 tutors:

Maiyo Sammy Kipchumba (Kapsabet Boys – Nandi) Florah Mulatya (Kenya High) Kuria John Munyua (Mang’u High) William Macharia Mwangi (Alliance High) Waweru Jacinter Njeri (Mary Hill Girls – Kiambu) Nzyoka Stephen Ngoma (Utafiti Pry-Kibwezi) Josleen Karimi Mugambi (Kathigiri Boarding – Meru) SR Onyancha Anne M (St. Peters Mumias) Kurgat Charles Kimutai (Tenwek Boarding – Bomet) Magut Isaac Kipruto (St. Mathews Septonok – Nandi) Jerotich Getrude (Nandi Hills Pry – Nandi) Lucas Opiyo Okello (Igorera Sec. – Kisii) Jason Mogoa Onyango (Ndonyo Sec – Kisii) Salat Adow Alim (Rhamu Day Sec. – Mandera) Rosebella K. Munzala (St Joseph’s Girls Kitale – Trans Nzoia) Edward Condo Gona (Mnamwenga Pry Sch. Kilifi) Julius Munguti Nzioka (Kwa Mulungu Pry Sch -Kitui) Abdikadir Isaack Sheik (Banisa Pry Sch – Mandera) Welly Hassan (Elan Pry Sch -Garissa) Abdi Abey Abdullahi (Malaba Pry Wajir) Catherine Karanga (Thika High Sch – Kiambu) Aggrey Warialo (Natando Pry Sch for PI Bungoma) Asli Muhamed Abdi (Wajir Special Sch) Margaret Njuguna (Thika Primary for VI Kiambu) Kuria Willie Mwangi (Murang’a High Sch) Florah Mulatya (Kenya High Sch Nairobi) Lydia Nelima Namisi (Nzoia Sugar Primary Bungoma) Mathew Masaku Wambua (Kari Mwailu Pri Sch Makueni) Ademba Eric Otieno, MBS (Asumbi Girls Homa bay) Jane Kimiti HSC (Othaya Girls Nyeri) Peter Tabichi, MBS (Keriko Sec Nakuru)

