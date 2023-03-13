Peter Ndegwa Dispels Safaricom Exit Rumours

Safaricom chief executive officer Peter Ndegwa has dispelled rumours that he will soon be leaving the telecommunications firm.

This is as his three-year contract comes to an end in April.

Speaking to Business Daily, Mr Ndegwa stated that his employment terms with Safaricom are not pegged to the three-year contract cycle offered to his predecessors, the late Bob Collymore and Michael Joseph.

He told the daily that he is not worried about his future at the telco and will not be drawn into the “noise” surrounding his stay.

“The right position is that, unlike my two predecessors who came in as expatriates, I am a Kenyan and so the issue of contract didn’t have to apply. So, when I was joining, we sat with the Board of Directors and agreed on a number of deliverables against which they would track my performance,” he said.

He noted that since his arrival at the telco, he has delivered on his deliverables as discussed with the board.

“I can assure you that I have in the past two years achieved those key deliverables,” he said, adding, “As we exit this financial year, I don’t see this being different.”

There were rumours that the telco was looking to bring on board Joshua Oigara.

Mr Oigara who left the Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) in May 2022 said he will be staying with Stanbic for the rest of his contract.

He joined Stanbic in November 2022 to head the Kenyan and South Sudan units.

“That (move) is not going to happen. I stay with organisations longer. I am going to be with Stanbic Bank and Standard Bank for the rest of my contract. I am 100 percent committed to Stanbic Bank,” he told the daily.

