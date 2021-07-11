Peter Munya’s Ministry of Agriculture Ranked As The Worst Performing

The Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries has been ranked as the worst-performing ministry in the country.

This is according to the Public Service Performance Management and Monitoring Unit (PSPMMU), which ranked The National Treasury as the best-performing ministry in the country.

Out of the Jubilee administration’s 21 ministries, none achieved the “Excellent” or “Very Good” score. Only State House, Office of the Deputy President and Office of the Attorney General & Department of Justice achieved their annual performance targets.

17 ministries had “Good” scores while the remaining four had a “Fair” score according to PSPMMU.

“The performance of ministries had a marginal decline in the FY 2019/20 compared to that of FY 2018/19 since the average composite score changed from 3.3816 to 3.3920,” the report notes.

Read: CS Munya Castigates Hostile Crowd As He Reads Uhuru’s Message At Gatundu Funeral Attended By Ruto

State House was the second-best in performance, followed by the Ministry of East African Community and Regional Development (Adan Mohamed), Office of the Attorney General and Department of Justice (Kihara Kariuki) while the Ministry of Water, Sanitation and Irrigation (Sicily Kariuki) closed the list of top-five.

The Ministry of Defence was not ranked due to “confidential” reasons.

The Ministries’ average budget absorption rate was 90.59 per cent, despite the poor score.

“Two ministries out of 24 (8.33 per cent) and 83 out of the 223 State corporations (37.21 per cent) achieved 100 per cent (absorption rate) whereas 34 of the 119 tertiary institutions (28.57 per cent) fully absorbed the allocated funds,” the report states.

Among the indicators that were researched in the ministries include absorption of externally mobilised funds and corruption prevention.

Four undisclosed ministries scored zero in efforts to curb corruption according to the report.

The Ministry of Information, Communication and Technology and Youth Affairs (Joe Mucheru), Ministry of Sports, Culture and Heritage (Amina Mohamed) and the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife (Najib Balala) joined the Ministry of Agriculture on the bottom side as the worst performing ministries.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu