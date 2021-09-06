Peter Munya says he can’t Deputise DP Ruto as he Revisits Assassination Claims

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary has refuted claims that he will work as Deputy President William Ruto’s deputy in the 2022 succession politics.

There were speculations that Ruto who is eyeing the country’s top seat is seeking to be deputized by Munya to gain the trust of the Mt Kenya region.

Speaking over the weekend, the former Meru County boss said he would never work with Ruto following his assassination claims in 2019.

According to Munya, it is absurd to work with Ruto who had accused him of plotting to assassinate him in 2019.

Read: DP Ruto’s ‘Assassination’ Claims Are Useless And Baseless – PS Karanja Kibicho

Munya however stated that he is open to working with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as his ideas are visionary.

“How can I work with someone who once accused me of planning to kill him? That can never happen. If I’m offered the position of Raila’s running mate, I’m okay with it,” Munya said.

He also intimated that he is focused and eyeing Meru governorship.

In 2019, details emerged on the alleged plot by Mount Kenya leaders to assassinate Deputy President William Ruto.

Read Also: Who Wants DP William Ruto Dead? The Indicators So Far

The CSs, some Principal Secretaries and Mount Kenya regional Parastatal heads were accused of holding meetings at La Mada hotel on May 14 to plot Ruto’s alleged assassination.

This was ideally confirmed by the DCI Boss George Kinoti who revealed that Ruto had complained his life was in danger. He further summoned those involved.

The then CSs, Joseph Mucheru (ICT), Sicily Kariuki (Health), and Peter Munya (Trade) honored the summons and confirmed secret meeting reports but denied there was a plot to eliminate the DP.

Speaking on behalf of his colleagues, CS Munya said the assassination claims were baseless.

“I think it is irresponsible, unfair and intended to portray us in a very bad light so that we look like criminals who meet to plot criminal activities against him. It is also intended to injure our reputation as law-abiding citizens.” Munya said. Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...