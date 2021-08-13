Former KDF Officer Peter Mugure Sues Ministry of Defence for Stopping Salary

Former Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officer and murder suspect Peter Mugure has sued the Ministry of Defence for stopping his salary.

Through lawyer George Gori, Mugure who is accused of killing his wife Joyce Syombua 34, daughter Shanice Maua 11 and son Prince Michael aged five at the Laikipia Airbase on October 26,2019, wants his employer compelled to reinstate his salary.

Mugure told Justice Njagi Marete that the ministry stopped remitting his pay shortly after his arraignment on May 13, 2020.

Ministry of Defence and the Attorney General are listed as the first and second respondents in the case.

The accused who is currently being held at the Nyeri Main Prison, King’ong’o, also wants his termination declared unlawful.

In the suit, Mugure says he was dismissed after being summoned by Laikipia Base commander for a disciplinary hearing on November 18, 2019.

In his defense, the accused says his employer did not give him ample time to prepare for the hearing as he only received the summon the previous day.

He was charged with disobeying the KDF Act of 2012 by entertaining guests (his wife and children) at the residential section of the military airbase without permission.

The former military officer was also charged with illegally booking his family at the residential area.

His lawyer argued that the trial was a conviction which lasted about ten minutes.

Further, Mugure wants special and general damages he incurred as a result of a road accident that permanently left him disabled in his left ankle.

He also wants the court to set aside his commander’s decision on grounds that the matter was not thoroughly probed.

He said that he had sought permission from the chairman of the mess to accommodate his family.

