Peter Mugeni Oduori Appointed HF Group MD

Mortgage lender Housing Finance (HF Group) has appointed its credit director Peter Mugeni Oduori as the managing director. The appointment took effect on November 17, 2021.

Oduori takes the place of Robert Kibaara, who has served as the managing director from December 2018 to August 2020, when Regina Anyika took over in an acting capacity.

Peter is a seasoned banker, with 20 years’ experience in leadership, credit risk management and operations, as well as leading large teams both regionally and across Africa.

“Through his experience, he has formulated and implemented business strategies that have made

significant turnaround impacts to the organizations he has worked for,” the board said in a notice.

He holds a Master of Science in Finance (Banking Option) and a Bachelor of Commerce degree (Finance Option) both from the University of Nairobi. In addition, He is a Certified Retail Banker, (CRB, UK), an Affiliate Member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA, UK), a Certified Bank Credit Evaluator (SBS, SA), an Associate Member of the Professional Risk Managers (PRMA, US) and is a Fellow of the Retail Banking Academy (RBA, UK).

He has previously held various senior roles in Stanbic Bank Kenya Limited, Stanbic Bank Tanzania and Standard Bank Group.

“The Board of Directors wishes to extend its gratitude to the acting Managing Director Ms Regina Anyika who held the role in an interim capacity who now continues in her role as Director Legal and

Company Secretary of the HF Group Plc,” added the statement.

