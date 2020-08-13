Suna West MP Peter Masara’s Brother Found Dead In House

Police are looking into the death of Suna West MP Peter Masara’s brother.

The deceased, Michael Odhiambo was found in his apartment in Oruba village in Suna West Sub County on Wednesday evening.

Neighbours reported a foul smell coming from his house. Police broke into the rental home and found his remains on the bed.

“We got the information from a neighbor at around 5pm and quickly moved in to check what the matter was,” area assistant chief Charles Ouma said.

According to Mr Ouma, the cause of death is still unknown, but investigations are in top gear.

“We are yet to establish what may have caused his death. The only thing we found in the house is a sanitizer,” he added.

The departed who at the time of his demise was only 43 years old, lived alone while the rest of his family resided in Gwasi, Homa Bay county.

Mr Masara intimated that his brother was suffering from tuberculosis (TB).

His remains have since been taken to Migori County Referral Hospital mortuary.

TB remains a global and national public health concern. Globally, 104 million people are infected with TB of which nearly 1.5 million die each year. In Kenya, TB is the fifth leading cause of death.

“In 2019, we reported and treated 86,504 cases of TB of which approximately 10% are children,’ he noted and explained that Drug-resistant TB costs have been on the rise with 688 such cases in the country as of 2019,” said Health CAS Dr Rashid Aman on June 30 as the MOH launched policy documents to guide the efforts in ending TB in the country.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu