Peter Kenneth Now Pledges Allegiance To President Uhuru Kenyatta

Former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth has pledged allegiance to President Uhuru Kenyatta for the remainder of his term, which is less than two years.

The former Presidential aspirant said he was ready to serve in President Kenyatta’s regime and help him deliver his promises to Kenyans.

“It is impossible for the President to work with people who insult him. For the remaining part of his term, he needs people who support him to help him complete his development work,” he said.

Already, a section of Mt Kenya leaders are pushing to have Kenneth appointed in the cabinet, or given a senior appointment in government, even as he angles to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta as Mt Kenya kingpin.

The leaders spoke at Mabae Primary School in Gatanga during a water project inspection tour organised by principal secretary Joseph Wairagu.

Among those who spoke during the event include MPs Nduati Ngugi (Gatanga), Peter Kimari (Mathioya) and Gichuki Mugambi (Othaya).

This comes at a time the Mt Kenya region is battling to stay together for 2022 succession politics, when President Uhuru Kenyatta’s term expires.

Kenneth also said he supports the handshake between the president and ODM leader Raila Odinga and the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), saying it put Mt Kenya region in a convenient place for the after-2022 politics.

“This is why I support the Building Bridges Initiative and after it is passed, we will sit down with the president and decide how to move forward,” he said.

Kenneth once contested against President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2013 but failed, and in the 2017 general elections contested for the Nairobi gubernatorial seat but also lost.

