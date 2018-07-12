Pesapal Integrates Visa On Mobile To Its Payment Processing Platform

Pesapal has integrated Visa on Mobile (formerly mVisa) as a payment option into its payment processing platform.

This will increase the availability of Visa on Mobile to over 21,000 businesses as a payment method both online as well as on Pesapal Sabi, its Point of Sale solution.

This new offering joins existing card payment options from Visa, Mastercard and American Express as well as mobile money.

“Our core aim is to help businesses provide their customers with a variety of payment options and for those customers to transact seamlessly and securely on their mobile devices. Integrating Visa on Mobile enables us to offer our customers more flexibility when it comes to transacting both online and at the point of sale. This is timely as more consumers and businesses explore safe cashless modes of payments,” said Pesapal CEO, Mark Mwongela.

Visa on Mobile will be available immediately to all Pesapal business customers in Kenya.

Those using Pesapal for online payments started enjoying the service on Tuesday morning while those using the Pesapal Sabi POS system can access it as an update on their Sabi App.

Some key businesses that will now start accepting Visa on Mobile payments thanks to the integration include:

● Bill Pay – DStv, GoTv, Zuku, JTL, and Liquid Telcom

● Hospitality – Serena Hotels, Swahili Beach Resort, Enashipai Resort & Spa

● E-Commerce – Ticketsasa, Greenspoon Kenya, Kipato Unbranded

● Retail – Designing Africa Collective, Adele Dejak, Lornah Sports, JooSmoo

Consumers opting to use Visa on Mobile to make payments can do so via the Visa on Mobile option available on their official bank apps.

These transactions are secured with bank level security features which protect both buyers and sellers by ensuring all information is encrypted with notifications sent for activities within their accounts.

The Visa on Mobile payment option on Pesapal will be available in Kenya only.

