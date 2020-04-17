Persons Quarantined At These Facilities To Stay An Extra 14 Days After Flouting Social Distancing Rules

The ministry of health has slapped individuals quarantined at various quarantine facilities with an additional 14 days.

This is after the individuals, previously forced to stay another 14 days at the facilities, were found to have flouted the social distancing rules which recommend a metre or so away from the next person.

In a memo from the director general for health Dr Patrick Amoth, thne affected facilities are; Kenyatta University, KMTC Nairobi-Kanu Hostel, KMTC Nairobi-MG Hostel, Kenya Water Institute and Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology(JKUAT).

The directive comes after individuals quarantined at these facilities tested positive for coronavirus. As such, they are being treated like close contacts of the confirmed cases.

“Some of those quarantined in some facilities have tested positive for Covid-19 and have since been transferred. This in effect means those other persons in these facilities are still regarded as contacts of Covid-19 patients,” the letter reads in part.

“After thorough evaluation of circumstances, it was observed that those in the following quarantine facilities did not maintain optimal social distance and instead had close contact and interactions,” Amoth added.

Those affected, Amoth said will be required to observe proper hygiene, social distancing and limit interactions.

After the 14 day period lapses, a repeat COVID-19 test will be carried out.

On Wednesday, those at Kenyatta University packed their belongings as they protested “illegal and unbearable detention”.

They noted that their results have come back negative, twice, hence could fathom their continued stay at the institution of higher learning.

Numerous complaints about the deplorable conditions at the facilities have been made as civil societies urge the government to be open about the facilities.

“Provide an explanation as to why the Ministry of Health is not adhering to its own guidelines relating to managing the designated mandatory quarantine facilities. For instance, why are people who have first tested negative not released into self-quarantine as per the self-quarantine protocols?” read a letter by the civil societies.

On Friday morning, COVID-19 cases shot up to 246 after 12 persons tested positive.

The numbers are expected to rise in the coming days as experts note the country could be looking at 10,000 cases by the end of April.

