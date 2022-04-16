Peris Tobiko Wants Kajiado East Primaries Repeated Amid Rigging Claims

Kajiado East MP Peris Tobiko who was vying for the governor’s seat on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) wants the primaries repeated after she failed to clinch the nomination in the exercise conducted yesterday.

Tobiko was speaking at the county tallying centre where she described the nomination process as messy, shambolic and lacking credibility.

She alleged that a number of top UDA officials had interfered, and helped their preferred candidates to win. She said she had enough evidence to back her rigging claims.

Read: Mixed Reactions as DP Ruto Causes Rift Between MP Peris Tobiko, Spouse

To ensure democracy, Tobiko proposed that the exercise be repeated, failure to which she will consider joining a different party.

Tobiko was battling it out for the gubernatorial seat with her UDA counterpart Katoo Ole Metito.

Ole Metito clinched the Kajiado UDA gubernatorial ticket after garnering 72,629 votes against Tobiko’s 26,002 votes.

