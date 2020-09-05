in SPORTS

Peres Jepchirchir Sets New Half Marathon World Record In Prague

Kenya’s Peres Jepchirchir has set a new world record for a women-only half marathon.

The 26-year-old ran a time of one hour five minutes 34 seconds in Prague to take 37 seconds off the time set by Ethiopia’s Netsanet Gudeta in 2018.

Jepchirchir covered the first 10 kilometres of the 16-and-a-half-lap Letna Park course in 30:32.

“I was thinking to run maybe 1:04:50, but I’m so happy,” said the 2016 world half marathon champion.

