Pep: If Messi Is Happy, I’m Equally Happy

Lionel Messi with Pep Guardiola. [Courtesy]

Lionel Messi scored as PSG beat Manchester City in the Uefa Champions League in Paris on Tuesday night.

The goal was Messi’s first since his big move to the French giants in August. He promised more to come.

“Very happy for the win in a complicated match and for having scored my first goal. Many more to come,” the former Barcelona star posted on Facebook.

City’s manager Pep Guardiola after the match reunited with Messi in the locker room.

“If Lionel Messi is happy in this period in Paris, I will be so happy for him. He made me so happy at Barcelona,” Pep said after the match.

