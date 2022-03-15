It’s The Grass, Pep Guardiola Apportions Blame As Man City Flounder At Crystal Palace

Manchester City floundered in the Premier League title race after being held to a frustrating barren draw at Crystal Palace on Monday night.

With Liverpool hot on their pursuit, the Citizens bottled a golden chance to go six points clear at the top, giving the Reds a chance to slice their lead to just one point.

City are now on seven points after twenty nine games, a point ahead of Liverpool, who have played a game less.

In his post-match comments, City boss Pep Guardiola blamed grass for the frustrating show.

“The way we played was amazing in a difficult stadium with grass not perfect.”

Liverpool travels to London tomorrow for a crunch tie against in-form Arsenal. A win brings them a point shy of City.

