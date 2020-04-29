Bad People Could Be Using Covid-19 To Cover-up For Murders and Extra-judicial Killings – Moses Kuria

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has alleged that criminal gangs might be taking advantage of the Coronavirus pandemic to commit crimes and murderers.
This was in reference to a video that surfaced capturing a funeral that was conducted in a rush, with the organizers dressed in Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) required when burying a COVID-19 victim.
According to the Gatundu lawmaker, there have been no reported COVID-19 fatalities for the past 5 days, hence ruling out the idea that the patient was a victim.
“Dear CS Mutahi Kagwe. I am relieved by the fact that the death toll from Covid-19 has remained flat at 14 for some time now. Thank you for tireless efforts by your team and our heroic healthcare workers. But please check on this hush-hush funeral that took place at Nyambari, Lari, Kiambu County yesterday (Tuesday, April 28)”. he wrote on his Facebook.
Further, he added, “Now that there was no new fatality in over 5 days, terribly bad people could be hiding behind the Corona Virus cover to hide murders or extrajudicial killings. Or maybe I am wrong. It could have been a victim of chickenpox.”
In the video, a body was being offloaded from a pickup with the memorial service indicating that the deceased had passed on on Sunday.
In a similar account of events, a video circulated a fortnight ago ignited uproar following the inhumane burial of KPA employee James Oyugi.
Oyugi was buried in the wee hours of the night, with no procedure that was followed as he was placed in a body bag and buried in a shallow grave.
The move ignited mixed reactions forcing Siaya Governor, Cornel Rasanga and the state to apologize to the family.
