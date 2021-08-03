A Peek into Raila’s Scheduled Countywide Tours Ahead of 2022 Polls

The political tension in Kenya has heightened ahead of the much anticipated 2022 General Elections with each party trying to form an alliance that will have a seat at the high table.

The Raila-led Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) is not left out as it has orchestrated plans to ensure it emerges victorious and clinches the top seat.

Reports have emerged that ODM Leader Raila Odinga has scheduled country-wide tours that will trigger a political tsunami ahead of the 2022 polls.

For instance, the former Prime Minister is set to hold meetings in the coming days with his party delegates where he will launch a new coalition and strategize on how to conquer different regions in the country.

Sources close to Raila have revealed that he will start his tour in the Nyanza region, followed by the Coast region, North Eastern Region, Eastern region, Rift Valley and finally Nairobi.

“We will also move to Mt Kenya region where we will flatten the political mountain with a bulldozer that will usher in a new political tsunami, which will sweep across the country in next elections,” Raila said.

Last week, the ODM party announced its exit from the National Super Alliance Coalition (NASA). This was the final nail on the coffin as Wiper Party, ANC and Ford Kenya had also withdrawn from the coalition.

Earlier in March, ODM through the party’s SG Edwin Sifuna revealed that it would unveil a political alliance that would shake the nation.

Through a statement, Sifuna intimated that the new outfit would be unveiled after the BBI referendum.

“The post-BBI alliance ODM is working on will be fresh, strong, vibrant and packed with men and women who can stand on their own and give birth to a new nation post- BBI,” he said.

He added, “Knowing that partnerships are an essential part of our politics, the Orange Democratic Movement is also working on a broader, better and bolder alliance that will shake the country and shape the politics of the land for years to come.”

With elections less than one year away, political parties are realigning with leaders coming together to form the best-fit outfit that will emerge victoriously.

