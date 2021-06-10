PCEA Kitengela Township Primary Responds After Elder Killed Pupil with Car

A vehicle belonging to church elder at Kitengela Presbyterian Church of East Africa (PCEA) on Wednesday, June 9, knocked down to death a school girl.

According to eye witnesses, the girl was at the school compound when she was knocked down, at around 3pm.

In a statement, the secretary on behalf of the school board, said the pupil was immediately rushed to Nairobi Women’s Hospital by one of the church elders accompanied by three teachers, headteacher, administrator and the parish minister.

“The incidence was immediately reported at Kitengela Police Station and lsinya Sub-County Education offices and both responded immediately. The medical personnel at the Nairobi Women’s Hospital did their best but unfortunately the child succumbed to the injuries while undergoing treatment,” the statement read in part.

However, according to eye witnesses the school was sluggish in taking action after the accident, taking the hand of good Samaritans to take the girl to Hospital.

“This car of an elder, stepped on a young girl and the teachers did nothing for like 20 mins they were just there till we acted up and on rushing her to Nairobi Women’s (Hospital) she was already dead, highest negligence I’ve ever witnessed (sic),” a witness, Lilian Soitan, posted on Facebook.

The girl was a pre-school pupil at PCEA Kitengela Township Primary, where her parent is a teacher.

The driver of the car had been arrested but released on bail.

