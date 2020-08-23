Pay For BOM Teachers Delayed Due To Unverified Data – CAS Zack Kinuthia

The Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) for Education Zachary (Zack) Kinuthia has said that the payment for Board of Management (BOM) teachers has been delayed due to unverified data from school heads.

In a Facebook post over the weekend, Kinuthia says that the ministry received data from school heads that conflicted the data held by the Teachers’ Service Commission (TSC). This, he says, has forced the ministry to embark in a verification exercise “which is in advanced stages”.

“What is holding the money is the Unverified data that was submitted to us from the field, vis-a-viz the data we have with the Commission. From the onset, I want to say that we received a humongous list from the field, including teachers who are not enrolled with TSC. This means, Heads of Schools sent untrue, or illegitimate data, which meant that money would have gone to the wrong people, or more people than is the reality, denying the genuine beneficiaries the right,” wrote Kinuthia.

Kinuthia did not however indicate the exact date when the teachers would be paid, only saying that the payments were subject to completion of the exercise.

“By today, Verification of all data was at an advanced stage. I was assured that it will be complete and I, duly briefed by close of business Tuesday. This means, that I can only authoritatively say money will be deposited to your pocket by a certain date, once I see the final clean and clear data,” he added.

The government had initially indicated that the money for the teachers who have gone for close to five months without pay would be released by the end of July.

“This is more of concern to me, because over 90% of these teachers are Youth like I am. And I can’t be comfortable and restful while you wallow in distress. I have heard your cries. I have read your painful stories out of over 4 months without pay,” added Kinuthia.

