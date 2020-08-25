New Mobile App Allows Kenyans To Borrow From Local Shops, Pay For Them Half Of The Debt

A new mobile app, Paylend, now allows customers to borrow from their local shopkeepers and retailers and paying for them half of the debt. The balance is cleared when the borrower pays for what he/she borrowed.

The CEO and founder of the app Bendon Murgor says that they have partnered with at least 1,000 vendors across the country to “allow business continuity” and help those affected by harsh economic times.

Paylend services include Okoa shopping, Okoa Kilimo, Okoa Afya, Okoa Bills and Okoa Salon. Paylend charges the customers 1 percent for the amount borrowed, making the rates lower than the conventional mobile lenders.

“Millions of Kenyans have been struggling with accessing funds for basic needs such as; food, shelter, clothing, health and education and Paylend has been able to bridge this gap by providing a credit for goods platform to everyday consumers,” says Murgor.

Murgor says that Paylend’s main target is the service providers who include shopkeeper, medical officers who operate clinic facilities, a vet or extension services officer who runs an agrovet outlet and mainly small businesses, specifically mama mbogas, food vendors and kiosks.

“They have been able to make access to services and products between the retailer and the consumer much easier by revolutionising the credit industry. The app ensures that even after offering goods on credit, the retailer does not face financial constraints or lack money to further keep the business running,” he adds.

Shopkeepers can download Paylend app from Playstore, register and sign up as a shopkeeper. On the dashboard, click on wallet where you will view received credit request from customers and if agreement to the customer’s credit request, click ‘Ok’ and the transaction will be successful.

They will receive a notification of money transaction into your Paylend wallet in accordance to the credit taken. Shopkeepers can withdraw money from the app using M-Pesa feature found in the wallet.

The developers say that they have at least 290,000 users currently signed up to the service through the app, USSD and the online portal.

