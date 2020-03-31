Pay-tv Providers Ordered To Give Consumers Access To Free to Air Channels

Pay Tv providers have been ordered to allow access to Free To Air channels on their decoders.

Communications Authority (CA) director general Mercy Wanjau in a letter cited Gotv which does not allow FTA channels transmitted from PANG, Signet, Bamba and ADN.

According to Wanjau, consumers have lodged complaints indicating that service providers have deliberately configured their set top boxes to block FTA channels from other platforms.

“The said action is contrary to our regulatory directive that all type approved DVB-T2 set top boxes should be configured to receive all FTA channels transmitted from any available DTT platform without any restriction whatsoever,” she said.

GOTV and Star-Times for example, received licences two years ago when the country went digital.

These two platforms have however continued to block their customers from accessing the FTA channels unless their subscription is active.

This, she said, is a violation of licence conditions and the law.

“This is therefore to direct all licensed DTT broadcast signal distributors and DTT pay-TV providers to unconditionally remove any restrictions and enable reception of all FTA broadcast signals from all other DTT platforms within forty-eight hours from the date of this letter, failure to which the Authority will take necessary measures to stop the violation,” she continued.

