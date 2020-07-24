You Can Now Pay Your Electricity Bills and Buy KPLC Tokens Using Bonga Points

Kenya Power and Safaricom have partnered to allow customers to pay for electricity using Bonga points.

Households struggling from the economic effects brought about the Coronavirus pandemic can now use Safaricom Bonga Points to settle their electricity bills.

“We have entered into a partnership with Safaricom through which our customers will be able to pay for power through Bonga Points. In addition, we plan to amplify campaigns to educate our customers on efficient power use in order to manage their bills during these tough economic times,” Kenya Power managing director Bernard Ngugi said.

The deal will help cushion many Kenyans after more than 600,000 people, which is about 10 percent of all Kenya Power customers, defaulted in paying their bills in the last three months.

To use the service:

Dial *126# and select “Lipa na Bonga Points”

From the list provided, select “Bill”

You will get a prompt to enter the Business number, which is 888800 or 888888 for Kenya Power

Enter the account number

Key in the bill amount

You will then need to confirm the amount in Kshs with the corresponding value of Bonga Points.

Enter your Safaricom Service Pin and wait for a confirmation message

The option is available to all Kenya power customers using either the postpaid service or purchasing tokens for the prepaid service.

There are no other charges to use the service except for the exact value of your bill.

You can also use the service to purchase tokens or pay the electricity bill for another person by keying in their account details.

