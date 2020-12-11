EPRA Boss Pavel Oimeke Arrested After Allegedly Receiving Sh200,000 Bribe

Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) Director-General Pavel Oimeke spent the night in Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) cells after allegedly receiving a Sh200,000 bribe.

Mr Oimeke is said to have received the kickback in order to approve the opening of a fuel station in Oyugis.

According to EACC head of communications Mr Philip Kagucia, the suspect was arrested by EACC sleuths on Thursday after receiving the money from an employee of the said petrol station.

The petrol station is said to have been shut down after it was found in possession of super export petrol. It is then that the worker sought Oimeke’s intervention to reopen it.

The petrol station in question did however, obtain a Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) clearance letter by paying a Sh309,842 fine.

“Today however, a team of investigators accompanied the complainant to EPRA headquarters with the treated Sh200,000 that was demanded,” a police report read.

After receiving the bribe, Oimeke allegedly handed the complainant a clearance letter leading to his arrest.

