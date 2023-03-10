Pauline Njoroge’s Appointment to Tourism Board Revoked

Tourism CS Peninah Malonza has revoked the appointment of Pauline Njoroge and five others as members of the Tourism Regulatory Authority.

In a gazette notice dated March 10, the CS also sacked former KTN News anchor Najma Ismail. Ms Ismail resigned from the media station on March 8.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 8 (1) (g) of the Tourism Act, as read together with section 51 (1) of the Interpretations and General Provisions Act, the Cabinet Secretary for Tourism, Wildlife and Heritage revokes the appointment of five members,” reads the notice in part.

Also sacked were; Kevin Muasya, Alais Lenana Momoi, and Isaac Muchiri Njangu.

Pauline’s appointment to the board was purportedly cancelled by former tourism cabinet secretary Najib Balala in 2021 when it came to light that she had criticized the Nairobi National Park in previous social media posts.

“I am revoking Pauline Njoroge’s appointment as a board member of Tourism Regulatory Authority because we have just seen what she had tweeted in the past that Nairobi National Park was useless. We do not want to be associated with such people and such thinking,” said Balala.

Ms Ismail controversially took Pauline’s place after the former CS stated that she was fit to serve as a member of the board.

The Tourism Regulatory Authority (TRA), a corporate organization established pursuant to Section 4 of the Tourism Act No. 28 of 2011, is in charge of overseeing the tourism industry.

