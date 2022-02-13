I will not be Intimidated – Pauline Njoroge Responds to Sudi’s Distasteful Remarks

Digital media strategist Pauline Njoroge has responded to Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi’s distasteful remarks touching on her personal life.

Sudi took to social media on Sunday accusing Njoroge of receiving funds from higher ups in exchange for sex.

The vocal legislator also noted that Njoroge was responsible for mobilising the youths that met President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday at State House.

“Pauline Njoroge, I have seen you taking the youth to StateHouse, which is not wrong because they are going to collect Covid-19 funds,” said Sudi, an ally of deputy president William Ruto.

But speaking to the Standard, the blogger said no amount of intimidation will push her out of politics.

“We will continue holding our meetings and rallies as usual. We have a right to associate and express ourselves. Let them know that will not bow to any form of intimidation,” she told the daily.

“Let everyone learn to respect women in politics because they are rightfully in this space. We earned our positions rightfully. You can call us all the names you want but that will not stop us from engaging in politics.”

On her personal Facebook page, Njoroge said she and other like-minded individuals will continue holding political meetings as the race to State House gains momentum.

“Looks like the Statehouse youth meeting caused serious jitters in some quarters. Na bado! We just got started and insults don’t move us. When they go low we go high,” she wrote.

On Friday, the head of state met over 3,000 youths who are supporting a Raila Odinga presidency.

During the meeting, the youthful leaders sang “yote yawezekana bila Ruto” which simply means “all is possible without Ruto”, much to the amusement of the outgoing president.

The president told the gathering that the ODM leader was Kenya’s best bet when his tenure comes to an end on August 9.

Also present during the meeting was Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru, Jubilee party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju, Kieni MP Kanini Kega, Kirinyaga Woman Rep Wangui Ngirici, nominated Senator Isaac Ngugi among others.

