Is Overly Mentioned Pauline Kamau In Waiguru Impeachment Hearing The New “Kabura”?

In the ongoing impeachment hearing of the Kirinyaga governor Ann Waiguru, one name of Pauline Kamau has featured prominently.

According to the impeachment motion and several allegations, Pauline Kamau was used by governor Waiguru to loot county funds through a company named Velocity with an alias ‘Velocty’.

It is alleged that Waiguru appointed Pauline Kamau, her former PA, as director administration and Gichira Wayne as ICT director.

The two, they claimed, alternated in chairing tender committees and influenced the award of tenders to some companies of their choice.

According to the MCAs, the public service board was pushed by governor Waiguru to appoint Pauline Kamau so that she could chair several tender committees.

Read: Besieged Waiguru Tables “Illegible” Photocopied Documents Before Senate As She Fights To Save Seat

Pauline Kamau is said to have chaired the tender committee that awarded the tender to Velocity alias Velocty, in which over Ksh50 million was paid.

According to the motion of impeachment, a tender for installation and commissioning of Integrated Management Information was awarded to Velocity Partners Ltd for Ksh50,691,565 despite no work being done. The county government had signed a Ksh27 million contract with the firm but paid Ksh50 million.

During her stint as the cabinet secretary for Devolution and Planning, when Ksh791 million was lost at the National Youth Service (NYS), a similar narrative occurred, whereby one of the suspect/witnesses Josephine Kabura admitted that she acted on behalf of Ms Waiguru.

Read: Waiguru Seen Enjoying A Game Of Solitaire During Impeachment Hearing

At one time, she (Ms Kabura) said that she could withdraw large sums of money from the bank and carry them is sacks to Ms Waiguru.

Waiguru however later denied knowing Kabura, and was acquitted in the case.

The same scenario is now repeating itself, with Ms Pauline Kamau emerging as one of the people allegedly used by the governor to loot public funds.

During the NYS case hearing Pauline kamau appeared alongside Waiguru as per the video below:-

Pauline Kamau appeared alongside CS Waiguru (as she was at the time) at The NYS (791m alleged theft) Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Hearing sessions Wametoka Far….. Video Atrached#SystemYaFacts#HustlerNation pic.twitter.com/uUqWPAgFJo — Dennis Itumbi, HSC (@OleItumbi) June 24, 2020

