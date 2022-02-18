Ex-Harambee Starlets Goalie Pauline Atieno Narrates How FKF Frustrated Her Pro Dreams

Former Harambee Stars goalkeeper Pauline Atieno has narrated how the previous Football Kenya Federation, FKF regime under Sam Nyamweya, frustrated her dream of turning professional.

It is every player’s dream to make the professional ranks in football, unfortunately for Atieno, when that big opportunity came in 2015 for a move to Ethiopia, someone at FKF sat on it.

“I went to Ethiopia for trials and I was selected by the team. It was not paying so well but compared to where I come from I had something to take home. It was a good opportunity for me to showcase my talent,” she narrated.

“I remember the day I traveled, I only had Ksh200 so I took a bus in town, fortunately it was around ksh70 so I remained with Ksh130 in my purse.

“On reaching Ethiopia after all the hustle, the deal fell flat, this despite the fact that the coach was impressed with her skills, due to delayed issuance of International Transfer Certificate, ITC.

For cross federation transfer, ITC is a mandatory for a deal to be completed.

This vital document is issued by the federation of original, in this case FKF to the destination federation, Ethiopian Football Federation, EFF.

“The person in charge of my ITC refused to send it. For three days my coach camped in his office doing a follow up, and on the third day they sent it, but it was late in the evening when the transfer window had closed around noon.

“Not to mention, they asked my coach to give them five thousand shillings as a kick back.”

Atieno is cautioning players not to allow themselves to be used by football administrators as some are greedy and do not care about them.

“I really cried that day and that’s how I lost that chance.

“To my fellow female footballers, they will only love you if they are gaining more than you. Think twice before you let someone use you, they’ only have their stomachs to think about.”

