Ex Churchill Show Comedian Paul Wakimani Opens Up About Ayeiya’s Family Demanding Sh21 Million Compensation

Ex Churchill Show comedian Paul Ogutu “Wakimani” has spoken about his battle with depression and alcoholism.

Speaking on Tuesday, the funny man revealed that times have been difficult for the past couple of years especially after the untimely death of his friend and fellow comedian, Emmanuel Makori aka Ayeiya.

The departed died in a road accident in 2017. Behind the wheel on the fateful day was Wakimani.

Ayeiya was in the back seat with his wife. They were also in the company of actor Maina Olwenya.

Wakimani told OG Lorenzo that a week after Ayeiya’s burial, he was asked by the latter’s wife to fetch a letter addressed to him.

He recounted not being able to meet up with her on the material day but made sure to see her the next day.

“After the accident, we buried Ayeiya and I thought everyone understood that it was an accident. However, after a week or two, Ayeiya’s wife contacted me and told me that she had a letter addressed to me,” he said.

Upon meeting her, he was served with a court order indicating that he owed the deceased’s family a sum of Sh21 million.

The family had apparently come up with the number based on the late comedian’s monthly income against the number of active years he had in him.

Ayeiya’s family believed that he could have remained active until he was 55 years of age. He had died at 31 and was at the time raking in Sh300,000 per month.

“He was 31 when he died and so they did the calculation for the remaining years. They also said I would pay for the damages,” he explained.

Wakimani who chose not to delve into the matter as it was before a court of law, did however note that he would never sacrifice his friend for personal gain.

“I don’t want my fans to see me as a person who can sacrifice a friend. Since then, I have fallen out but I hope I will be okay,” he continued.

He also shared Zainabu Zeddy’s sentiments about Churchill comedians battling depression.

“What Zeddy said about in that show (an interview with comedian Jalang’o) is very true. I’m at a point in my life where I am trying to bring myself up.”

Wakimani has since quit comedy but hopes to make a comeback.

