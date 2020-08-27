Paul Pogba Misses France Call Up After Testing Positive For COVID-19

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has tested positive for coronavirus, says France manager Didier Deschamps.

The 27-year-old will have to self-isolate for 14 days.

He will miss France’s Nations League game in Sweden on Saturday, 5 September and the home game against Croatia three days later.

However, Pogba could be eligible for selection for United’s Premier League opener against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on 19 September.

His club said: “Everybody at United wishes Paul a speedy recovery ahead of the new season.”

Pogba will be replaced in the France squad by 17-year-old Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga.

“I’ve completed, at the very last minute, a change in the list,” Deschamps said on Thursday.

“Paul Pogba, who was previously on the list, unfortunately for him he carried out a test yesterday which was returned as positive this morning.”

