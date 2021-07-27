Paul Odera Resigns As Simbas Coach

Paul Odera has resigned as the head coach of Kenya Men’s National 15s Rugby team, the Simbas.

In a statement, the Kenya Rugby Union confirmed the resignation.

“The Kenya Rugby Union Board has accepted Paul Odera’s resignation from his role as Head Coach of the Kenya Men’s National Fifteens Team, The Simbas.

The Kenya Rugby Union would like to extend its sincere thanks to Paul for his exemplary service during his time with the Kenya U20s and most recently, the Simbas.

Odera has been in charge of the Simbas since March 2019 when he was appointed.

