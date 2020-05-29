Paul Ngei’s Daughters Seek To Block Adopted Brother From Being Beneficiary To Estate

Late veteran Paul Ngei’s daughters have sought to have his adopted son blocked from being included as a beneficiary to his estate.

According to the Standard, one of the daughters, Elizabeth Nduku Mwanthi filed a petition to the high court to block her adopted brother George Kasyoka Ngei aka Nakron from inheriting part of the estate.

Mwanthi argues that Nakron’s name was not included in a letter from the chief seeking to have powers to administer the estate.

The affidavit filed in court was supported by her sister, Claudine Mwelu arguing that Nakron’s issue has never been deliberated in family meetings.

Mwanthi wants her brothers compelled by the court to produce a full, accurate inventory of all assets and liabilities belonging to their late father as on October 8, 2015.

Further, Mwanthi seeks to have her brothers replaced as the estate administrators through an application filed on April 29, 2020, thus wants them stopped from selling any of the properties until the case is heard and determined.

In a ruling by High Court judge Dianah Kimei, Mwanthi should make an application in court to address the issue of the adopted son since she had initially consented to have him included in the estate and later changed her mind.

“I note that there is an additional beneficiary included in the list of the beneficiaries to the estate of the deceased in the absence of an application to include him. The applicant has taken issue with the same in her affidavit in support of the application. However, she had consented to the confirmation of grant and is going back on her earlier position, which is indicative of lack of good faith,” the judge said in her May 19 ruling.

However, according to the brothers who were appointed as the estate administrators, the petition filed in court is in bad faith.

Paul Ngei died on August 15, 2004, after chronic suffering from diabetes. At the time of his death, he had acquired parcels of land in Machakos and Makueni counties and ideally had shares in the British American Tobacco and the East Africa Breweries Limited.

He left behind 5 wives, 11 sons and 10 daughters.

