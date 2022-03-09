Paul Ndichu Charged with Assault, Malicious Damage in Murgor Sisters Case

One half of the Ndichu twins has been charged with assault and malicious damage of property.

Paul Ndichu was on Wednesday charged with assaulting the Murgor sisters; Stephanie and Cheryl, on October 17, 2021 at the Emara Ole Sereni Hotel.

Paul is also said to have destroyed a vehicle belonging to a man in the company of the Murgors.

The techie entered a not guilty plea.

A charge sheet presented in court by the prosecution showed that the accused person assaulted and caused bodily harm contrary to section 251 of the Penal Code Chapter 63.

On the second Count Paul and Eddy are jointly accused of willingly and unlawfully damaging a vehicle belonging to Samuel Dennis on the night of October 16 and 17, 2021 at Emara Ole Sereni Hotel, Lang’ata.

His brother, Eddie, who failed to make an appearance because his employer did not let him, will take plea on March 21. The Magistrate described the action as contemptuous.

Plea taking was postponed in February after the duo failed to appear at the Kibera Law Courts.

The Ndichu brothers were accused of assaulting the two women who reportedly turned down their sexual advances during a night out.

The case took a new twist after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji charged the sisters with fighting in public and assault.

