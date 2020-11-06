BBI Joint Secretary Paul Mwangi Claims Major Seii Was Secretly Photographing BBI Presentation

BBI joint Secretary and lawyer Paul Mwangi has dismissed reports by Major (Rtd) John Seii that members of the task force were coerced into appending their signatures on the report that was launched last week by the President and his handshake partner, Raila Odinga.

Major Seii told Emoo FM on Thursday that in the original report, an additional 70 members of Parliament, were non-existent.

“In our minds, we had heard the call from Kenyans to Kupunguza Mzigo. The donkey is tired and should be relived and if not so, then do not add more burden,” he said.

“Then we saw the introduction of 70 MPs. Then we asked, where did the 70 come from? Who said this county should get them and the others will not get them.”

But according to Mwangi, Seii was on several occasions caught taking pictures of the BBI presentation.

The former military man then claimed that he needed the photographs due to poor eyesight.

“More than two times during BBI retreats, Major Seii was caught secretly photographing presentations on the projector screen. When asked he claimed he had bad eye sight and wanted to take a closer look. Members beseeched him to stop. Not surprised how its eventually playing out,” Mwangi tweeted.

The lawyer also alleged that Seii who he labelled a liar, has always claimed to be under pressure and at some point asked for security.

“Of concern though is why Major Seii, a respected elder, is lying. Ever since 2018, he has said he is under pressure. Severally he asked the secretariat for security. Even when we were signing he told everyone he is under pressure. Is Major Seii okay?” he posed.

The proposals Major Seii claimed have been tweaked, Mwangi said, they were always in the original draft.

He also noted that the retired military man has not denied signing both reports but has openly acknowledged signing without reading.

“All the issues Major Seii is trying to disown are in the first report. PM is in first report. Saving 290 constituencies and instead adding the seats was in too. He doesn’t deny signing both reports. But says he, a senior military man, signed without reading. Like, really?” he wondered.

