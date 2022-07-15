I Have Lost Weight On Purpose – Paul Muite Denies Suffering From Cancer

Senior counsel Paul Muite has dispelled rumors that he is ill and suffering from cancer.

Muite addressed the rumors on social media saying that he is, in fact, extremely fit and has, quite simply, never been in better shape in his life.

The leader of the Safina party claimed that he had personally made the decision to lose weight and had just gone jogging this morning.

“Reports on social media that I am sick with cancer are not true. Given my age, I have had to shed off weight on purpose to keep sugar levels where they should be otherwise I have never felt better; enjoyed 1 & 1/2 hrs jogging in Ngong forest this morning,” he tweeted on Friday.

Reports on social media that I am sick with cancer are NOT TRUE. Given my age,I have had to shed off weight on purpose to keep sugar levels where they should be otherwise I have never felt better;enjoyed 1 & 1/2 hrs jogging in Ngong forest this morning 🤣 — Paul Muite SC (@Paul_Muite) July 15, 2022

This comes after a picture of a seemingly frail Muite next to an unknown woman went viral on Twitter.

The caption seemed to imply that he was not doing well.

The picture that originated from Abdulahi Adan, was captioned: “This picture of second liberation icon, Paul Muite has touched my heart. Cancer one day you too will die. Quick Recovery Paul Muite.”

But those close to the lawyer condemned the reports that he (Muite) was unwell.

Lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi expressed his disappointment in the malicious rumours.

“I had lunch with Hon Paul Muite SC yesterday, had known him for 30 years and meet him regularly on a weekly basis and was dismayed and utterly disappointed with the malicious rumours on his health. Paul is in very good health,” he wrote.

Here are other reactions:

SC Paul Muite is always on schedule come rain, come sunshine, come thunder and storm. Always prepared. Sharp legal instincts. This morning he did a 2km jog, he tells me, and has never been better. He invited me to go over for coffee soon “after he clears some matters”. Lucky me😊 — Dr Sylvia Kangara (@SylviaKangara) July 15, 2022

Kenya's political analysts, pity party organisers and empathy peddlers gave Paul Muite cancer this morning…😲 — Muganda Clay (@mqhlay) July 15, 2022

Get well soon senior counsel Paul Muite. Infact today l am totally down to see you like this😭😭 pic.twitter.com/mMMnDGCwQZ — Dan Nyagah (@dan_nyagah) July 15, 2022

Paul Muite, before and after 😭😭😭

How the human body slowly fades away is hurting #PaulMuite pic.twitter.com/fUfVF9AQLJ — Joyline Chebet (@JoylineChebet1) July 15, 2022

