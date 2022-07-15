in NEWS

I Have Lost Weight On Purpose – Paul Muite Denies Suffering From Cancer

Paul Muite
Senior Counsel Paul Muite. [Courtesy]

Senior counsel Paul Muite has dispelled rumors that he is ill and suffering from cancer.

Muite addressed the rumors on social media saying that he is, in fact, extremely fit and has, quite simply, never been in better shape in his life.

The leader of the Safina party claimed that he had personally made the decision to lose weight and had just gone jogging this morning.

“Reports on social media that I am sick with cancer are not true. Given my age, I have had to shed off weight on purpose to keep sugar levels where they should be otherwise I have never felt better; enjoyed 1 & 1/2 hrs jogging in Ngong forest this morning,” he tweeted on Friday.

This comes after a picture of a seemingly frail Muite next to an unknown woman went viral on Twitter.

The caption seemed to imply that he was not doing well.

The picture that originated from Abdulahi Adan, was captioned: “This picture of second liberation icon, Paul Muite has touched my heart. Cancer one day you too will die. Quick Recovery Paul Muite.”

But those close to the lawyer condemned the reports that he (Muite) was unwell.

Lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi expressed his disappointment in the malicious rumours.

“I had lunch with Hon Paul Muite SC yesterday, had known him for 30 years and meet him regularly on a weekly basis and was dismayed and utterly disappointed with the malicious rumours on his health. Paul is in very good health,” he wrote.

Here are other reactions:

