Rwanda President Paul Kagame Whines Over Arsenal Loss

Rwanda President Paul Kagame. [Courtesy]

Rwanda President Paul Kagame could not contain his frustrations after his beloved Arsenal lost 2-0 at Premier League returnees Brentford on Friday.

The game marked the Premier League’s 2021/22 season commencement and newbies Brentford were playing their first fixture at the level in over seven decades.

Two goals in each half from S. Carnòs in the 22nd minute and C. Norgaard in the 73rd minute sealed the famous win for the Bees, leaving Arsenal fans, including Kagame, dejected.

Kagame, a self confessed Arsenal fanatic, took to his twitter account, in a series of tweets, calling on the Gunners to shun mediocrity.

“We just must not excuse accept or accept mediocrity,” said Kagame.

“I am sure we all know on whose shoulders the heaviest burden rests. I hope they know too or even accept it,” he added.

Rwanda recently participated in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan, but did not win a single medal.

The country is one of Arsenal sponsors. The team wears “Visit Rwanda” logo on their sleeves.

